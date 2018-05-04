Image copyright PA Image caption The oldest part of the hotel was destroyed in the fire

The main building at the Cameron House hotel which was destroyed by a fire in December last year is to reopen in the autumn of 2019.

The hotel's owners have announced plans for a "careful and sensitive restoration" of the building.

Guests Simon Midgley, 32, and Richard Dyson, 38, died after the blaze on the banks of Loch Lomond, near Balloch.

Forensic experts were only granted access to the 18th Century building in April after it was deemed safe.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Richard Dyson and Simon Midgley died after the blaze

Parts of the hotel, including two restaurants, its lodges and the spa, have continued to operate.

A statement on the hotel's website said: "Cameron House on Loch Lomond will embark on a careful and sensitive restoration project which will see Cameron House Hotel, The Leisure Club, The Great Scots Bar and Cameron Grill remain closed until autumn 2019.

"The Spa at Cameron House, The Carrick Golf Course, The Marina, Cameron Lodges, The Boat House and Claret Jug restaurants remain open as usual."

More than 200 guests were evacuated after the alarm was raised over the fire at about 06:40 on 18 December last year.