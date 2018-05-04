Image caption Shayla and Lynette Greenop had both been charged with murder

The sister of a disabled woman who was in her care has been found guilty of her murder.

Lynette Greenop, 40, was also found guilty of assaulting Sharon Greenop at the home they shared in Troon, South Ayrshire.

A murder charge against Sharon Greenop's daughter Shayla was found not proven at the High Court in Glasgow.

Both women had been accused of repeatedly assaulting and killing 46-year-old Ms Greenop in November 2016.

Lynette Greenop, from Ayr, was told that she will serve a minimum of 23 years in jail before being eligible for parole.

Neither Lynnette Greenop or 20-year-old Shayla Greenop gave evidence during the trial.

Lynnette Greenop showed no emotion as she was found guilty.

Lady Carmichael told her: "Sharon Greenop died after what must have been weeks of pain and fear."

The court had heard how Sharon Greenop's body may have lain for weeks before being discovered by police.

A pathologist told the jury that she sustained 19 rib fractures and additional fractures to the neck, but the cause of death was "unascertained".

Police had been alerted after a neighbour complained of a smell coming from the women's home.

But when officers turned up at the house, they were told Sharon was "sleeping".

The jury heard how Lynnette Greenop later confessed to a former neighbour: "Aye, I did it."