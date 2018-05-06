Glasgow & West Scotland

Man arrested after woman injured in Greenock 'robbery'

  • 6 May 2018
Auchneagh Road, Greenock
Image caption An elderly woman was injured an the incident on Auchneagh Road in Greenock

A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged robbery in Greenock.

An 81-year-old woman was seriously injured after falling and hitting her head during an incident in Auchneagh Road in the town on Friday.

Police said a 25-year-old man had been arrested and charged.

He is expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

