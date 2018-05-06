Man arrested after woman injured in Greenock 'robbery'
- 6 May 2018
A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged robbery in Greenock.
An 81-year-old woman was seriously injured after falling and hitting her head during an incident in Auchneagh Road in the town on Friday.
Police said a 25-year-old man had been arrested and charged.
He is expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Tuesday.