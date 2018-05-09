Image copyright Twitter/Robert Stewart Image caption Passengers gathered to work out how they are going to continue their journeys on Tuesday evening

Train passengers around Glasgow are facing more disruption after electrical supply problems.

No direct ScotRail services are running between Larkhall and Dalmuir, and between Larkhall and Milngavie.

The Network Rail electrical issue is between Cambuslang and Rutherglen, with the stations affected also including Motherwell and Hamilton.

ScotRail said on Wednesday morning that there may be some delays to other services around Glasgow.

The company tweeted just after 06:00 to say the lines affected were Cumbernauld - Dalmuir via Motherwell, Dalmuir - Larkhall, Glasgow Central - Lanark, Larkhall - Milngavie, Milngavie - Cumbernauld via Motherwell, Milngavie - Motherwell and Motherwell - Dalmuir.

ScotRail added that, because of the electrical problems, some services would be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Disruption is expected until about 10:00.

A company statement said: "Unfortunately we're unable to run electric trains from Motherwell towards Glasgow due to an overhead line fault.

"Our staff are on site and have identified the fault. They are currently sourcing a replacement part to repair."

Hours of disruption

It follows severe disruption to rush-hour journeys on Tuesday evening following a signalling fault.

Problems between Drumry and Hyndland affected trains travelling through Glasgow Queen Street and Glasgow Central low levels.

The fault was reported by ScotRail just before 16:00 with disruption lasting several hours.

Major commuting routes were affected by the fault, including journeys between Helensburgh Central and Edinburgh .

The delays followed major problems in Glasgow at the weekend.

Damage to overhead lines at Central Station saw passengers stranded on trains for several hours as dozens of services were cancelled and the station was closed.

On Monday Glasgow Queen Street was named Britain's most unpopular railway station in a survey of passengers.

It then emerged ScotRail missed performance targets in 22 out of 34 areas in the first months of 2018.

Image caption The delays are the latest to hit ScotRail services in recent days

ScotRail managing director Alex Hynes will give evidence to MSPs on Wednesday on rail services in Scotland.

He is due to appear before the Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee.

The train firm said its recent performance has been the best for more than six months.

'Decreasing performance'

Labour's transport spokesman Colin Smyth said: "This appearance could not be more timely.

"ScotRail is facing record fines for its repeated failure to meet standards of service and performance continues to plummet."

He added: "Behind these figures are hard-pressed passengers paying ever increasing fares for ever decreasing performance.

"Labour previously revealed that some commuters are paying up to a fifth of their wages on commuting costs."

Mr Smyth called for railways to be taken into public ownership.