Woman found dead after Gartcosh house fire
- 9 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has died after a fire in a village in North Lanarkshire.
Firefighters were alerted to the blaze in Gartcosh at lunchtime on Wednesday.
Several crews attended the two-storey house in Coatbridge Road but the blaze was already well established and the woman was later found dead inside.
A joint Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service investigation has begun into the cause of the fire which was reported at 12:27.