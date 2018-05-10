Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Euan Johnston died in hospital after suffering a "catastrophic" head injury

A man has been jailed for a minimum of 22 years after being found guilty of murdering a driver who had stopped in his car at traffic lights.

David Scott, 33, shot Euan Johnston twice in the head in the attack in Glasgow in November 2016.

The 26-year-old suffered a catastrophic brain injury and died later in hospital.

At the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday, the jury returned a guilty verdict.

The shooting is believed to be linked to organised crime.

Image caption Euan Johnston was shot in his car at a junction on Scotland Street in Glasgow's south side

Mr Johnston, a father-of-two, was sitting in his Audi RS4 at red lights at the junction of Shields Road and Scotland Street at about 23:40 when he was targeted.

Prosecutors believe Scott was acting as part of a group but the identities of the others are unknown.

Scott was caught because he left behind a hooded top in the Audi Q5 getaway car, which was later abandoned and set ablaze.

Earlier in the trial, Scott's co-accused, 33-year-old Anthony Ruthven, was cleared of murder.