Image copyright Google Image caption The car was stolen in Elm Drive in Cumbernauld

A man has been carjacked at knifepoint in North Lanarkshire.

Two men in balaclavas approached the man in his black Mazda 3 on Elm Drive in Cumbernauld at about 10:45 on Wednesday night.

The 23-year-old was pulled out of the vehicle before the two men, dressed in all black clothing drove off in it.

Det Con Stephen Scullion said: "Although nobody was hurt, this attack was frightening, violent and has left a man without his car."

'Dark blue car'

He added: "Officers have been working to try and recover the vehicle as well as those responsible, however, are appealing to anyone with information to come forward. Did you see the robbery take place? Did you see a black Mazda 3 driving off from the area?

"We know there were people in the area that night, and are particularly keen to speak to a woman who was driving a small dark blue car who the 23 year-old man spoke to shortly after the incident."

He urged that woman, and any other witnesses, to come forward.