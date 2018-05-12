Two taken to hospital after Renfrewshire caravan crash
Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash on the A737 in Renfrewshire.
A car and another car towing a caravan were involved in the collision near Lochwinnoch at about 11:00 on Saturday.
Police confirmed two people were taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley as a precaution.
The road was closed in both directions as the carriageway was cleared, with drivers warned of delays after a diversion was put in place.