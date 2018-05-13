A 51-year-old man has died after he was thrown from his motorbike in South Lanarkshire.

Michael Smail, from Auldgirth in Dumfries and Galloway, was riding his black BMW R1200 south along the A702 near Elvanfoot when he appeared to have lost control.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash which happened at 11:05 on Saturday.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

A spokesman said several passing motorists stopped to help at the scene. Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage.

The road was closed for several hours.