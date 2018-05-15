Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was stabbed in the back in Burns Terrace in Ardrossan

A 21-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in the back by a man in a street in North Ayrshire.

The attack took place in Burns Terrace, Ardrossan, at about 18:10 on Monday.

The victim was able to walk along the street for a short distance before collapsing. He was taken by ambulance to Crosshouse Hospital where he is being treated.

His attacker is described as being in his 20s and about 5ft 7in tall.

He was wearing grey jogging bottoms and a grey hooded top with the hood up.

Det Sgt Craig Semple appealed for anyone who was in the area about the time of the incident to come forward.

He said: "Burns Terrace is a busy residential area and I am keen to speak with anyone who has any information which could help identify the man responsible for the attack on the 21-year-old victim."