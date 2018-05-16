Man held over alleged hit-and-run attempted murder
- 16 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged hit-and-run near a primary school in Glasgow.
A 32-year-old man was seriously injured in the incident which happened on Cumbernauld Road, Riddrie, shortly after midday on Tuesday.
He was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary where staff have described his condition as stable.
A 32-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and will appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.