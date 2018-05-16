Image copyright Google Image caption The alleged hit-and-run happened on Cumbernauld Road, near St Thomas' Primary in Riddrie

A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged hit-and-run near a primary school in Glasgow.

A 32-year-old man was seriously injured in the incident which happened on Cumbernauld Road, Riddrie, shortly after midday on Tuesday.

He was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary where staff have described his condition as stable.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and will appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.