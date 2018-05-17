Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found in Netherhouse Place, Easterhouse

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was found with serious head injuries in a Glasgow street.

The 28-year-old was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary after being found in Netherhouse Place, Easterhouse, at about 07:15.

Police believe he may have been assaulted but said it was not clear where the attack happened.

Officers are carrying out door-to-door inquiries and gathering CCTV footage from the area.

Det Con Phil Scally said: "We are trying to establish exactly what has happened to this man. His injuries indicate he has been assaulted, however, it's not clear where the attack took place.

"I am appealing to local people in the area for any information they may have. Perhaps someone saw something on their way to work, or collecting their newspaper?

"Any small piece of information could prove vital and I am asking for the assistance of the local community as we try to piece together the exact circumstances of this incident."