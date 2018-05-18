Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in a flat in Kelhead Path

A woman was subjected to a terrifying rape after an intruder entered her flat in the early hours.

The 54-year-old was seriously sexually assaulted at her home in Kelhead Path in the Hillington area of Glasgow on Saturday 12 May.

The attack, which police described as a "horrendous ordeal", happened between 04:30 and 04:45.

The man is described as being between 30-35 years old, slim, 6ft tall and clean shaven.

He was wearing all dark clothing and a dark-coloured skip cap.

'Horrendous ordeal'

Det Insp David Reilly, from the divisional rape investigation unit, said: "This was a horrendous ordeal for this woman to have to experience and it is critical that we trace this man as soon as possible.

"I would like to reassure the community that our officers are doing everything they can to find the person responsible, including checking footage from extensive CCTV cameras covering the area.

"However, we need help from members of the public who may have vital information to assist with the investigation."

He added: "Did you hear anything, or see anyone matching the description in the early hours of Saturday morning? Perhaps you were woken up, or were still awake at that time."

Police are also advising anyone who is at all suspicious of people who call at their home, and has any concerns for their own safety to call Police via 101 or in an emergency 999.

Extra police officers will be in the area over the weekend.