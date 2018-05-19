Image copyright Google Image caption The robbery took place at a farmhouse near East Kilbride

A man has been arrested in connection with a robbery where a machete was allegedly used to threaten a family.

The incident took place at a farmhouse near East Kilbride at about 04:00 on 14 April.

A couple and their son were woken by smashing glass at Castlehill Farm, Kittochside, and told police they were robbed by four men.

Police said a 27-year-old man had been arrested and is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.