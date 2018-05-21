Image copyright Google Image caption The man's car crashed through a fence and onto the platform at Larkhall railway station

A man who died when his car crashed onto a train platform in South Lanarkshire has been named by police.

The accident happened at Larkhall railway station at about 14:40 on Friday.

The man was named as 78-year-old Brian McCann of The Acres, Larkhall.

Mr McCann was driving his black Vauxhall Corsa when he collided with a fence and continued down an embankment before coming to a stop on the platform below.

He was taken by ambulance to Wishaw General Hospital in North Lanarkshire, where he later died.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "His family have been informed and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."