Police are investigating reports of a gun being fired at a car in the Craigton area of Glasgow.

Officers were called to Torbreck Street, close to its junction with Bunessan Street, just before 13:00 on Monday.

Several members of the public reported hearing what they believed to be a gun being fired in the area at the time.

It follows the attempted murder of a man who was shot at as he sat in his car in the city's Scotstoun on Sunday.

No-one is believed to have been injured in the latest incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 12.55pm, police were called to a report of a damaged car on Torbreck Street near to Bunessan Street in Glasgow.

"Several members of the public reported hearing what they believed to be a firearm being discharged around the time of the incident.

"Forensic examinations are ongoing to confirm whether or not a firearm was involved.

"Police have received no reports of anyone being injured as a result of the incident. Inquiries are continuing."