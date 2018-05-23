Glasgow & West Scotland

Former teacher accused of abuse at Glasgow primary school

  • 23 May 2018
St Martha's Primary School Image copyright Google
Image caption Gerald King worked as a teacher at St Martha's Primary School

A teacher is to stand trial over accusations that he abused six children while working at a primary school in Glasgow.

Gerald King is accused of using lewd and libidinous practices when he was a teacher at St Martha's Primary school.

The charges detail allegations from 1983 to 1989 and relate to four boys and two girls at the school.

The 65-year-old also faces a seventh charge of taking or permitting to be taken, indecent images of children.

Appearing at Glasgow Sherriff Court for a pre-trial hearing, the pensioner denied the charges against him.

The trial is due to begin in August.

