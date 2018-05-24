Man charged with rape of woman on day she was found dead
A man has been charged with raping a woman on the same day she was found dead near a canal.
Alison McAllister's body was discovered in Maryhill, Glasgow, near the Forth and Clyde Canal on 20 March.
Police Scotland said the death of the 56-year-old from Summerston was being treated as unexplained.
Officers said a 33-year-old man had been arrested and charged with a serious sexual assault against Ms McAllister on 20 March.
He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court later.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious sexual assault of a 56-year-old woman near the Forth and Clyde Canal on March 20.
"Police continue to investigate the death of the 56-year-old woman, which remains unexplained at this time."