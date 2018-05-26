Image copyright PA Image caption The crew of the men's eight from the University of Edinburgh celebrate beating their Glasgow rivals

Edinburgh students have triumphed over their Glasgow rivals in an annual university boat race.

The University of Edinburgh's male and female first teams both beat their Glasgow challengers on the River Clyde.

Established in 1877, the Scottish Boat Race is said to be the third oldest of its kind in the world, behind the Oxbridge contest and the Harvard-Yale Regatta in the US.

Other races on the day involved novice teams and alumni from the universities.

Image copyright PA

Edinburgh claimed victory in five out of the six races, which ran between the King George V Bridge and the Glasgow Science Museum.

Boat race teams consist of eight rowers and a cox, who sits on the stern facing the bow to steer and co-ordinate the rowers.