A 14-year-old girl who went missing from residential accommodation in Ayrshire with a 12-year-old boy has been found in Manchester.

Olivia Bryson had last been seen at about 09:15 last Tuesday as she boarded a Glasgow-bound train at Glengarnock railway station near Beith, with Leon Williamson.

Officers believed the pair had intended to travel to Manchester.

Leon was found on Thursday and Olivia was traced on Friday.