Glasgow & West Scotland

Man's death in Drumchapel wood 'unexplained'

  • 28 May 2018
Police at the scene

The body of a man has been found in a wood in the Drumchapel area of Glasgow.

Police said it was discovered near Southdeen Road on Sunday.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

