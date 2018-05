Image copyright Getty Images

The body of a 28-year-old man has been pulled from the water at a quarry in East Ayrshire.

Emergency services were called to Craigiehill quarry at 20:30 on Monday after reports that a man had jumped into the water but failed to resurface.

Police Scotland said the man's body was recovered shortly before midnight following a search of the area.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place. Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious.