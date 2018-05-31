Image copyright Google Image caption The first incident happened in Elswick Drive

Police are investigating after two incidents involving "a man with a firearm" were reported in North Lanarkshire.

Emergency services were first called to Elswick Drive in Caldercruix at about 19:30 on Wednesday.

Officers found no trace of a firearm but discovered a 22-year-old man with a slash wound on his face.

After a similar report at about 22:20, a man with a serious arm injury was discovered in the Gowan Brae area.

The 40-year-old man was taken to Wishaw General Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Police searching the area arrested a 26-year-old man who was found in a nearby garden, in connection with the incident.

Detectives also confirmed that an imitation firearm was found.

'Additional patrols'

Det Insp Cammy Miller said: "Inquiries are at a very early stage to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incidents and the possibility of them being linked is definitely a consideration.

Image copyright Google Image caption The second incident was reported at Gowan Brae

"Elswick Drive was busy with people around the time of the first incident and it is absolutely vital that anyone who may have noticed a man in possession of what appeared to be a firearm, or any sort of disturbance, comes forward.

"I also understand that several people came out of their homes following the second incident and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, and is yet to speak to the police, to please get in touch.

"This type of violent behaviour will not be tolerated and additional patrols will be in the Caldercruix area to provide reassurance. I would urge any members of the community with concerns to approach the officers who will be happy to speak to you."