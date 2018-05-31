Glasgow & West Scotland

Police bid to trace ex-prisoner after licence breach

  • 31 May 2018
Dennis Duffy Image copyright Police Scotland/ BBC
Image caption Dennis Duffy was released from Castle Huntly in May last year

Police have launched an appeal to trace a former prisoner who has been missing for a year.

Dennis Duffy, who has not been seen since last May, has breached the terms of his licence.

Police Scotland said Duffy, 36, resided in the Seafar area of Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire.

PC Alan Hendry said: "We are appealing for anyone who has any information regarding his whereabouts to come forward and contact us."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites