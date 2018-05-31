Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Alyson Watt died from multiple stab wounds on 2 June last year

A charity worker killed by her former partner suffered 42 stab wounds, a court heard.

Gary Brown denies the murder of Alyson Watt, 52, at her home in Paisley, Renfrewshire on 2 June last year.

Mr Brown, 55, admits killing the Bernardo's worker but claims he was suffering from an "abnormality of the mind" at the time.

He is also accused of attempting to kill a 16-year-boy at the house after the alleged murder.

Advocate depute Michael Meehan read out a joint minute of agreed facts at the start of the trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

This included the fact Ms Watt sustained 42 separate stab wounds.

Mr Meehan: "Two stab wounds on the neck had damaged the jugular veins.

"This would have resulted in rapid, profuse blood loss and ultimately death."

There were further evidence of "defensive" injuries.

'Drunken kiss'

The trial was later told Mr Brown, of Uddingston, South Lanarkshire, was an engineer with Scottish Power.

Jurors heard he had previously been in the armed forces and served during the Falklands War.

A Scottish Power colleague recalled a meeting with Mr Brown weeks before the alleged murder.

Colin Bingham said he went to the Counting House pub in Glasgow city centre with him.

He told the court Mr Brown spoke about a phone "to do with the girl he was together with at the time" and said he had "read messages" on it.

Mr Meehan put to the witness: "Did he indicate to you what the content was?"

Mr Bingham replied: "He asked me what did I think a drunken kiss was.

"I said it was more than a peck.

"He did not really go into great detail.

"Gary had asked me about a drunken kiss and he said he had read that from the messages on the phone.

"He was just Gary.

"He was not angry, just a topic of conversation...asking a pal a question."

'Quite taken'

Brian McConnachie QC, defending, later asked Mr Bingham was he aware Mr Brown had been in a relationship at the time with a lady from Paisley.

The witness confirmed he was.

Asked how he seemed, the witness replied: "Quite taken by her."

The court also heard Mr Brown was arrested the day after the killing close to a quarry in Lockerbie, Dumfries and Galloway.

The trial, before Lord Summers, continues.