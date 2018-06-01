A man who carried out an unprovoked knife attack when out on licence from prison has been jailed for six years.

Gary Howieson, 28, admitted repeatedly striking James Slaven on the head and body on 5 March last year in Main Street, High Blantyre, Lanarkshire.

On his arrest, he told police: "A guy in Blantyre got his throat slit on Sunday. That was me. I chopped his ear aff."

He has been ordered to spend three years on licence following his release.

Prosecutor Blair Speed told the High Court in Glasgow that at 21:40 on 5 March last year, police found 25-year-old Mr Slaven sitting in Main Street with blood pouring from a wound on the back of his head.

He also had slash marks on his jacket and a cut to his right ear.

The wound to his head had to be stapled and a wound to his right ear needed seven stitches.

Judge Lord Mullholland told Howieson that his comments "showed a casual attitude to violence."

He added: "The public need to be protected from you. You will be sentenced for your thuggish behaviour."