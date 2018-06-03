Glasgow & West Scotland

Man arrested over Rutherglen van crash death

  • 3 June 2018
Floral tributes have been left at the scene
Image caption Floral tributes have been left at the scene in Rutherglen

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of Steven Campbell, 27, from Rutherglen.

Mr Campbell died after he was struck by a van while walking with friends early on Saturday.

The man who has been charged is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Image copyright Facebook
Image caption Steven Campbell died early on Saturday

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites