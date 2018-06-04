Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have released an e-fit image of a man they want to trace in connection with an assault on a 14-year-old girl in Renfrewshire.

The girl was in woods near the ON-X sports centre in Linwood when she was attacked at about 21:30 on 21 April.

The man police want to speak to is white, aged about 21, of heavy build, with dark hair, thick dark eyebrows, and dark facial stubble.

He was wearing a black hooded top and black jogging or tracksuit trousers.

The girl had been with friends in the woods before the group split up.

She was grabbed from behind by a man, who she did not know, and assaulted.

Image caption The attack took place in a wooded area in Linwood on 21 April

Det Insp Ian Ross said: "This was a very traumatic experience for the young girl concerned, who had been out in the local area with friends before being assaulted.

"I would like to reassure the local community that we are continuing extensive inquiries into this incident.

"That area is popular with dog walkers and joggers/runners and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen this man who we believe may be able to assist with our inquiries, or noticed anything suspicious, to contact police.

"If you have any information, however small, it could prove vital in helping us trace the person responsible.

"I would like to confirm that additional patrols will be in the area to offer reassurance to local people and if anyone has any concerns, please speak to officers."