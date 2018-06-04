Image copyright Facebook Image caption Steven Campbell died after being hit by a Ford Transit van

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a 27-year-old.

Daniel McCafferty, 33, is alleged to have killed Steven Campbell on Burnhill Street, Rutherglen on 2 June.

Mr Campbell died in Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after being hit by a Ford Transit van.

Mr McCafferty, from Rutherglen in South Lanarkshire, appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court where he faced a murder charge and a second charge of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

He will appear next week for a full committal hearing.