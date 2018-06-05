Image caption Marlon Street was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow

A man who launched a murderous attack on a homeless man in a car park was caught because of the bloody footprints he left at the scene.

Marlon Street, 34, was convicted of attempting to murder 42-year-old James Law at the Q Park in Fox Street, Glasgow, on 1 July last year.

Prosecutor Keith O'Mahony told the jury Mr Law was slashed 20 times from head to foot in a frenzied attack.

Street was jailed for 11 years at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lord Arthurson told him: "This was a brutal and murderous attack on a vulnerable homeless man.

"You inflicted 20 knife wounds which covered his whole body. "

The judge described the attack as "savage".

'Bloody footprints'

Mr Law suffered a collapsed lung and scarring as a result of the assault and now only has partial use of his left hand and arm.

The case against co-accused Robert Murray, 39, who was also accused of attempting to murder Mr Law, was found not proven.

The court heard the attack happened on a stairwell at the car park at about 19:30 as Mr Law sorted out his possessions.

Two men approached him and one of them attacked him.

He was not able to identify either man.

But Street was caught by bloody footprints left at the scene which matched footwear worn by him.

A number of items belonging to Mr Law were found in Street's home.

'Shocking record'

The court was told Street had a horrendous record which included crimes of violence.

Defence QC Neil Murray said: "The accused himself told me his record was shocking - his words not mine.

"At the age of three and living with his mother there was a house fire.

"His mother placed him in a bath which saved his life and she expired."

Street went to live with relatives in Australia, but returned to Scotland aged 18 and became involved in a chaotic lifestyle.

Mr Murray added: "He began taking all manner of drugs to forget what happened to him at the age of three."

Street denied having anything to do with the murder bid on Mr Law.