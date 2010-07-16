Up to 150 new posts are to be created at a pipe fabrication yard near Wick to meet orders from the North Sea oil and gas industry.

Wester Yard is run by Subsea 7, one of the world's biggest oil service companies.

The two new contracts to provide connections to oil and gas platforms have a combined value of almost £136m.

Subsea 7 expect the new employees to be in place by the end of the year.