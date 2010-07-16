New jobs at Caithness pipeline manufacturer
- 16 July 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Up to 150 new posts are to be created at a pipe fabrication yard near Wick to meet orders from the North Sea oil and gas industry.
Wester Yard is run by Subsea 7, one of the world's biggest oil service companies.
The two new contracts to provide connections to oil and gas platforms have a combined value of almost £136m.
Subsea 7 expect the new employees to be in place by the end of the year.