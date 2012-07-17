Image caption Andy Barham will run and cycle in the suit

A man hopes to complete a 900-mile (1,448.4km) journey from John O'Groats to Land's End by running and cycling in eight days dressed as a charity mascot.

Andy Barham, 40, from Gloucester, will make his attempt in aid of Male Cancer Awareness Campaign next month.

He will be joined by Amanda Rendall, a London glamour model, and wear the charity's Mr Near Naked Man suit.

Mr Barham, who had a testicular cancer scare seven years ago, said awareness of male cancers was lacking.

Nicola Rogers, from Cheltenham, will also take part in the attempt to raise money for breast cancer charity CoppaFeel.

They plan to leave on 2 August and reach Land's End with eight days.

The three will run and cycle each day and plan to pass through Wales on the way.