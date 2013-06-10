Men in court in connection with siege in Inverness

Three men have appeared in court in connection with an incident in Inverness at the weekend.

Armed police officers were called out to the Raigmore estate just after 22:00 on Saturday. Police cordoned off the Mackintosh Road area.

Alexander Stewart, 28, Lee Dyce, 26, and Lee Mullen, 39, appeared in private at the city's sheriff court.

They all made no plea or declaration to a charge of breach of the peace and were committed for further examination.

Mr Stewart and Mr Dyce were remanded in custody and Mr Mullen was released on bail.