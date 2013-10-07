Body found in Highlands was missing Derby man Colin Barnfather

Image caption Colin Barnfather had planned to go walking in the Kinloch Hourn area

A body found in the west Highlands has been identified as a missing hillwalker from the East Midlands.

A search was launched for Colin Barnfather, 54, from Derby, over the weekend.

He was thought to have gone walking in the Kinloch Hourn area.

Police Scotland said there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Extensive searches were carried out involving police and mountain rescue teams, an RAF helicopter and the Search and Rescue Dog Association (Sarda).

Mr Barnfather's body was discovered in the Stob a Obhain area on Sunday afternoon.