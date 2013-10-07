Man who died deer stalking in Assynt named as Harald Hoffmann

A man who died while out deer stalking in Sutherland has been named as German national Harald Hoffmann.

The 46-year-old was with another German national and two deer stalkers in the Loch Assynt area of Lochinver on Friday afternoon when he collapsed.

Stornoway Coastguard helicopter, and police were called to the area.

Mr Hoffmann, from Marburg, Germany, was airlifted to Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police Scotland said there were no suspicious circumstances relating to his death.