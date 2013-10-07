Biker killed in A87 crash named as Ian Hutchison
- 7 October 2013
- From the section Highlands & Islands
A motorcyclist who died in a road crash in the Highlands has been identified by police.
Ian Hutchinson, 51, was fatally injured in the accident on the A87 Invergarry to Kyle of Lochalsh road near Bun Loyne at about 17:00 on Saturday.
Mr Hutchinson, from Tuxford in Nottinghamshire, was riding a blue Suzuki motorcycle when it crashed.
No other vehicles were involved. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.