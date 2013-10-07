Man killed after lorry overturned named as Steven Buchanan
- 7 October 2013
- From the section Highlands & Islands
A man who died after the lorry he was driving overturned on North Uist has been named as Steven John Buchanan.
The 40-year-old from Benbecula, died after becoming trapped under the Heavy Goods Vehicle on the B894 at Locheport at about 13:00 on Saturday.
Emergency services were called to the incident, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A report surrounding the circumstances has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.