Man killed after lorry overturned named as Steven Buchanan

A man who died after the lorry he was driving overturned on North Uist has been named as Steven John Buchanan.

The 40-year-old from Benbecula, died after becoming trapped under the Heavy Goods Vehicle on the B894 at Locheport at about 13:00 on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to the incident, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A report surrounding the circumstances has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.