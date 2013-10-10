Voluntary group chief resigns over complaints procedure

The chief executive of a Western Isles voluntary organisation has resigned, after a disagreement over the way staff complaints about him were handled.

It is understood the matter, involving Alasdair Nicholson and Third Sector Hebrides, could now be taken to an employment tribunal.

Mr Nicholson worked in the voluntary sector for 29 years and was awarded an MBE for his services.

He also stood as an SNP candidate in Westminster and Holyrood elections.

No-one connected with Third Sector Hebrides, nor Mr Nicholson, was available to comment.

It is believed the organisation is now preparing to advertise for a new chief executive.

Third Sector Hebrides, which was set up under Mr Nicholson's guidance, has about 30 staff and an annual income of more than £1m.