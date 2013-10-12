Motorcyclist dies in A82 Highlands crash near Glencoe

A motorcyclist has died after a collision involving a car on the A82 in the west Highlands.

The man sustained serious injuries and died at the scene of the crash, which took place at 11:05 on the A82 near the Glencoe Ski Centre.

Two people in the car were taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William with minor injuries.

The A82 south of Glencoe Village was closed to traffic in both directions while investigations were carried out.

The road has since reopened.