Three Peaks litter challenge conquered
- 14 October 2013
- From the section Highlands & Islands
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Organisers of a coordinated litter pick on the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales said they removed about 265kg of waste.
The event, dubbed The Real 3 Peaks Challenge, took place over the weekend.
About 100 volunteers helped collect rubbish on Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike in Cumbria, and on Snowdon.
The haul on Ben Nevis alone included three bags full of plastic bottles, one walking boot, a Swedish flag, and a polystyrene airplane.