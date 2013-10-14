Three Peaks litter challenge conquered

From the section

Image caption The aim was to remove rubbish left behind by walkers and climbers

Organisers of a coordinated litter pick on the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales said they removed about 265kg of waste.

The event, dubbed The Real 3 Peaks Challenge, took place over the weekend.

About 100 volunteers helped collect rubbish on Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike in Cumbria, and on Snowdon.

The haul on Ben Nevis alone included three bags full of plastic bottles, one walking boot, a Swedish flag, and a polystyrene airplane.