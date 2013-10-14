'Positive information' on missing Highlands climber Dale Finney

From the section

Image caption Dale Finney was reported missing after failing to contact relatives

Police have received positive information about a man reported missing after going climbing in the Highlands.

An appeal was made after Dale Finney, 26, failed to make contact with his family after going hillwalking.

Police Scotland said: "Police have received positive information as to the whereabouts and safety of Dale Finney.

"Police Scotland would like to thank the public for their swift response".