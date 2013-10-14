Robert Morrison from Dundee named as biker who died in Highlands crash
- 14 October 2013
- From the section Highlands & Islands
A motorbike rider who died after a collision involving a car on the A82 in the west Highlands has been named as a Dundee man.
Robert Morrison, 48, died at the scene of the crash, which took place on the A82 near the Glencoe Ski Centre at 11:05 on Saturday.
Two people in the car were taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William with minor injuries.
A report is being submitted to the procurator fiscal.