Robert Morrison from Dundee named as biker who died in Highlands crash

A motorbike rider who died after a collision involving a car on the A82 in the west Highlands has been named as a Dundee man.

Robert Morrison, 48, died at the scene of the crash, which took place on the A82 near the Glencoe Ski Centre at 11:05 on Saturday.

Two people in the car were taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William with minor injuries.

A report is being submitted to the procurator fiscal.