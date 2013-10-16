Skye 'twinned' with Skylanders' video game islands

Image caption A Skylanders character on Skye

A Scottish island has been twinned with a video game's virtual world.

Skye's twinning with the fictional isles of Skylands has been done to promote a new version of Skylanders.

VisitScotland said the move would also boost tourism to Skye, and was the first time a video game "world" had been twinned with a real place.

Highland Council is also involved in the twinning, which involves game characters appearing on Skye's official tourism website.

A large scale version of one of the game's characters was also taken to Skye for publicity photographs.

Skye has other links with the entertainment industry.

The island's landscape has been used for scenes in the films Prometheus, Stardust, Highlander and Flash Gordon.