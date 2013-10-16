Inverness Caledonian Thistle captain Richie Foran accused of fighting

Scottish Premiership footballer Richie Foran has been accused of being involved in a late night city centre fight.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's captain was also alleged to have run from police following the incident in the city's Inglis Street on 21 July.

Mr Foran, who did not appear at the justice of peace court in Inverness, has denied the charges.

A trial has been fixed for 13 February next year.

The 33-year-old was alleged to have behaved in a threatening and abusive manner in Inglis Street which was likely to cause fear and alarm, and that he engaged in fighting.

He also faces a charge of fleeing and hiding from pursuing police officers and with the intent of perverting the course of justice.

Dublin-born Mr Foran joined Caley Thistle in 2009 after leaving Southend United.

The attacking midfielder has made 10 appearances this season, scoring four goals.