Highland A9 road closed after serious crash
- 16 October 2013
- From the section Highlands & Islands
A serious crash on the A9 Perth to Inverness road has closed it in both directions.
Police Scotland said at 20:35 that diversions had been put in place.
The collision was about 25 miles south of Inverness, close to the Carrbridge junction.
Firefighters were reported to be working to free a casualty from one of two vehicles involved in the crash.