Highlands & Islands

Highland A9 road closed after serious crash

A serious crash on the A9 Perth to Inverness road has closed it in both directions.

Police Scotland said at 20:35 that diversions had been put in place.

The collision was about 25 miles south of Inverness, close to the Carrbridge junction.

Firefighters were reported to be working to free a casualty from one of two vehicles involved in the crash.

