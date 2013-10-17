Man dies following A9 crash with lorry near Carrbridge

A man has died after his car was in collision with a lorry on the A9 in the Highlands.

The crash happened about half a mile south of the Carrbridge junction at 19:15 on Wednesday.

The man, who was driving a Nissan Almera, was taken to hospital in Inverness but died as a result of his injuries.

Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the crash, which involved a Scania HGV, to contact them.