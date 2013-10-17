Inverness West Link: Planning application lodged

Highland Council has formally submitted a planning application for its proposed Inverness West Link.

Councillors on the local authority will be asked to consider the plans for the new road, which could cost up to £34m to construct.

The council says the new road is needed to ease travel across Inverness and free up congested city centre streets.

There has been local opposition to the preferred route because it would involve construction on green spaces.

Highland Council has proposed creating new sports pitches and facilities as part of the West Link project.

These could cost up to £9.5m to build.