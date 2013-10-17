Fatal crash accused James Mowat too ill to stand trial

A man accused of causing a car crash in November 2011 which led to his father's death is too ill to stand trial.

James Mowat, 47, of Croy, near Inverness, has missed a number of court dates because he is still in hospital.

It is alleged that as a result of the smash his father, also called James, was fatally injured.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, prosecutor Adrian Cottam said the Crown was deserting the case pro loco et tempore.

This means the charges have been dropped but the case could still be brought back to court in the future.

Hit tree

Mr Mowat suffered a stroke following the crash.

He had been facing a charge of driving carelessly while unfit through drink or drugs, or an alternative charge which alleged his alcohol level was three and a half times the legal limit when he was driving carelessly.

The indictment alleged that as a result of the crash on the B9091 Croy to Nairn road, near Clephanton, his father was fatally injured.

Mr Mowat's car was said to have failed to take a bend, left the roadway and hit an embankment and a tree.

He had also faced charges of failing to report the accident and possessing cannabis.