Drugs worth more than £20,000 seized in Highlands and Islands
- 18 October 2013
- From the section Highlands & Islands
Illegal drugs estimated to be worth more than £20,000 have been seized in a series of police raids throughout the Highlands and Islands.
Police Scotland said that about £5,500 in cash was also recovered as part of Operation Ram.
The force said officers were issued with 26 search warrants between 20 and 29 September.
Nineteen people are to be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with drug offences.