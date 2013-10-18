Highlands & Islands

Graffiti daubed on 11 properties in Hilton in Inverness

Vandals have put graffiti on 11 properties in the Hilton area of Inverness, police have said.

Homes and business premises in Balloan Road, Aird Road and Old Edinburgh Road were targeted.

Police Scotland said it was alerted to the vandalism on Thursday.

The incidents were thought to have happened between 01:00 and 02:00 that day.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites